Hillsboro’s Lady Hawks flew to their 12th victory of the season Friday afternoon, defeating Union’s softball Lady ’Cats, 9-0.
Hillsboro (12-6) broke a scoreless tie with two runs in the bottom of the third.
Hillsboro added two runs in the fourth and scored the other five runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Union (7-7) had three hits, but made four errors.
Union’s hits were a double from Ali Thwing and singles from Lexi Lause and Fallyn Blankenship.
Emma Roberts was hit by a pitch. Blankenship stole a base.
Roberts pitched for Union, allowing nine runs (six earned) on 12 hits, one walk and one hit batter. She struck out two.
Kaylee Hilton pitched for Hillsboro, throwing a three-hit shutout. She also hit one batter and struck out 10.
Hilton and Cassidy Herget each had three hits. Lauren Nichols doubled. Krysta Miller stole a base.
Madelyn Shelby scored three runs. Nichols and Hilton each drove in two runs.
