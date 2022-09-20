They don’t come much more evenly matched than Wednesday’s volleyball showdown in Hillsboro.
The host Lady Hawks (7-7-1) narrowly edged St. Clair (5-6-2) in extra points of the fifth set, 25-23, 21-25, 25-17, 21-25, 16-14.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
They don’t come much more evenly matched than Wednesday’s volleyball showdown in Hillsboro.
The host Lady Hawks (7-7-1) narrowly edged St. Clair (5-6-2) in extra points of the fifth set, 25-23, 21-25, 25-17, 21-25, 16-14.
Olivia Lowder’s 15 kills paced the St. Clair attack. She added one block and 34 digs.
Rylea Black finished with 13 kills, five blocks and four digs.
Kennedy Travis posted 11 kills, 13 digs, five aces and one block.
Ava Brand added seven kills, 34 digs and two blocks.
Vada Moore recorded three kills, 46 assists, 19 digs and two blocks.
Emma Thompson ended with two kills, six digs and two aces.
Claire Merseal picked up 45 digs.
Madi Baxter made 18 digs and Abby Tharp posted one dig.
Jada Cochran was the top slayer for Hillsboro with 10 kills. She added seven blocks.
Phoenix Dean rose up for eight blocks and seven kills.
Reese Buettner put down nine blocks and one kill.
Sidney Buettner posted six kills and four blocks.
Sofia Fischer notched seven blocks and five kills.
St. Clair plays Saturday in the St. Charles Invitational. The Lady Bulldogs are assigned to the Blue Pool along with Ft. Zumwalt South, St. Charles and Hannibal.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.