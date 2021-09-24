Hillsboro shuts out softball Lady ’Cats
Taking the field for the fourth time of the week, the Union softball Lady ’Cats fell last Friday to Hillsboro, 14-0.
Union went 1-3 during the week against teams with a combined record of 43-16.
“We had been playing great softball all week,” Union Head Coach Tiffany Poggas said. “We were keeping up with some big teams. Four games in a week was a lot, though.”
Hillsboro (10-3) was one of the better opponents Union faced, and the Lady Hawks jumped out after breaking through in the top of the third.
Hillsboro scored three runs in the third, nine in the fourth and two in the fifth.
Union (3-7) made four errors in the game. Hillsboro outhit the Lady ’Cats, 11-1.
“We made a couple of really silly mistakes in the field and lost our focus,” Poggas said. “We decided to use the opportunity to get players into their secondary positions. We are trying to gain experience in several different ways as our season progresses.”
Senior Hailey Earney had the lone Union hit, and Masy Hulsey drew a walk. Earney also was hit by a pitch.
Fallyn Blankenship pitched the first three innings. She allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits. She struck out four. She moved to first base after that.
“I really went back and forth on giving Fallyn a fourth start in the week, especially since she had thrown so much the previous three nights,” Poggas said. “But we decided to give her the start, and once again, she was able to control a very strong offense.”
Alizabeth Elbert pitched the final two innings, allowing 11 runs on seven hits, five walks and five hit batters. She struck out two.
Catcher Lucy Koenigsfeld also got some time off after catching all of the games this week.
“Giving Fallyn and Lucy some well-deserved breaks has a lot more impact on our team than letting them continue in a low-stakes game.”
After dropping behind, Poggas said it was a good chance to experiment.”
“We used the opportunity to try a few things offensively as well,” Poggas said. “We worked on our short game a bit. We took a loss, yes, but we had meaningful conversations after to help our team build skills that will pay off later.”
Defense and hitting are areas where Poggas feels work needs to be done.
“Our main concern at this time is the number of errors defensively and the lack of run support,” Poggas said. “We will continue to work on those as we prepare for the second half of our season.”
Elly Eckrich pitched all five innings, allowing one hit, one walk and one hit batter. She struck out seven in the win.
Lauren Nichols, Eckrich and Chloe Hicks had two hits apiece.
Madelyn Shelby walked three times.
Nichols, Olivia Peters, Hicks, Ashlynn Dean and Shelby each scored twice. Hicks drove in three runs.
Union plays Tuesday at Pacific. The Lady ’Cats make another Four Rivers Conference trip Thursday, playing at St. James with a 4:30 p.m. first pitch.
Union plays at the Ft. Zumwalt North Tournament Friday and Saturday.