The big hit came in the third quarter.
Hillsboro (11-5) already held a 28-19 lead after the first half, but dropped a 29-point third period on St. Clair (7-6) to win Tuesday at home, 64-34.
The Hawks got out to an 18-12 lead over the visiting Bulldogs after one period. The score stood at 57-25 after three quarters of play.
“We didn’t compete the way we are capable of,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “When things didn’t go our way, we didn’t battle the way we normally do. Credit to Hillsboro, they are a really good team, but we have to be more competitive and be more willing to battle adversity.”
Carter Short posted team highs with 11 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs. He added one assist and one steal.
Austin Dunn netted 10 points with three rebounds.
Isaac Nunez scored six points along with three steals, two rebounds and one assist.
Hayden Johnson put through three points with one rebound and one assist.
Johnny Chapman chipped in two points with one rebound.
Jordan Rodrigue added two points, two assists and one rebound.
Alex Marler grabbed one steal.
Noah Holland’s 21 points led the way for the Hawks.
Kyle Phipps (12 points) and Kieren Jones (10) joined Holland in scoring double figures. Jones grabbed 10 rebounds to finish with a double-double.
Adding to the Hillsboro point total were Luka Pool (eight), Payton Brown (four), Nick Doerner (three), Jonah Allison (two), Josh Allison (two) and Zach Reynolds (two).
St. Clair played Thursday at Northwest and will be at the Hermann Tournament next week. The Bulldogs play the host Bearcats in the first round Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.