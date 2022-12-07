The visiting Hawks flew higher as the game went along Friday in Pacific.
Hillsboro (1-0) gained a win in its first official boys basketball action of the winter season, besting the Indians (2-3) by a 56-36 tally.
“I thought we brought good energy — we just had trouble from pretty much every aspect of scoring we could,” Pacific Head Coach Cody Bradfisch said. “Free throws, we struggled from. We missed a ton of paint finishes that didn’t go our way tonight and we had some open threes that just didn’t drop.”
Pacific remained without 6-8 senior center Quin Blackburn for the fifth straight game to open the campaign.
Hillsboro was able to outrebound Pacific, 33-23, in the contest.
“There were a couple big (points) off of offensive rebounds that they got,” Bradfisch said. “Our guys were battling, but we were giving up size at several positions.”
The Hawks held a slim 13-10 lead after one quarter, but grew the advantage to 28-19 going into the half.
Hillsboro remained in front, 40-30, at the end of the third period.
Jack Meyer paced Pacific with 10 points in the contest, adding four rebounds, two steals and one block.
Xavian Cox picked up nine points with four assists, four steals and three rebounds.
Parker Linder added eight points with a team high eight rebounds, two blocks and one steal.
Nick Bukowsky notched five points, three rebounds and one steal.
Gage Clark and Connor Lampkin netted two points apiece. Both grabbed one rebound and Clark passed for one assist.
Matt Reincke grabbed three rebounds with three assists and one steal.
Dominic Sutton’s 11 points for the Hawks led all scorers.
Luka Pool contributed nine points, followed by Payton Brown, Noah Holland and Kieren Jones with eight points apiece.
Jones and Holland were the major presences inside with Jones grabbing 11 rebounds and Holland nine.
Nick Marchetti and Zach Reynolds both scored five points.
Chase Sucharski rounded out the scoresheet with two points.
Pacific has another home game Friday against Rolla at 7 p.m.
“We’ve got a tough stretch here,” Bradfisch said. “We’ve got the Blue Knights coming in and they played St. Charles pretty tough. Rolla’s going to be really tough. Then we go into conference play. If we could take this effort (tonight) and put the execution with it, I like our chances.”
