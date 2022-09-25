It will be the Hillsboro Hawks playing for third place in their home boys soccer tournament in Saturday’s medal round.
Pacific (4-6) will play for fifth in the event after falling to the host team (5-4) Wednesday, 2-1, in the final game of pool play.
The Indians take on Lutheran South in the trophy round at noon on the grass field.
For the second game in a row, Pacific was tasked with trying to come from behind after facing a 2-0 halftime deficit.
Trevor Klund notched Pacific’s lone goal on a penalty kick.
“(We) almost got the equalizer in the final seconds, but fell just short,” Pacific Head Coach Steve Smith said. “Another inspiring second-half performance, but (we) have to work on playing two halves of good soccer.”
Drew Beffa served as the Indians’ goalkeeper.
Nick Marchetti lifted Hillsboro to the win with a first-half brace.
Carson Leonard and Alex Hodge were each credited with assists.
Gabe Perry recorded 11 saves in the Hillsboro net.