It took an extra session, but Hillsboro held off the Union boys basketball Wildcats Tuesday in Jefferson County, 64-58.
Hillsboro (20-6), tied with Pembroke Hill for 10th in the most recent Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 5 state poll, fought back to get a game-tying three-point basket from Noah Holland to send it to overtime, 56-56.
The Hawks were able to seal the victory in overtime.
“We controlled the game for the most part,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “I thought we played really well and well enough to win the game. We had some uncharacteristic turnovers, missed layups, and missed free throws that could have sealed the game.”
Union (16-10) led 18-14 after one quarter and 32-25 at the half. The Wildcats were up after three quarters, 42-39.
Simmons said Hillsboro earned its win.
“You have to give Hillsboro a ton of credit as they kept battling and hit some huge shots down the stretch to pull out the win, but I was so proud of our guys and how we competed,” Simmons said. “We held a very potent, high scoring team well below their average and really blocked out well.”
Ryan Rapert led the Wildcats with 16 points. He drove the left side of the lane at the end of regulation, getting a shot off in tight double coverage, but it didn’t fall.
Hayden Burke and Liam Hughes also reached double figures with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Ozzie Smith netted eight points. Kieran Wors had five, Gavin Mabe scored four and Will Herbst added two.
“We have become a team that is pretty disciplined defensively and on the glass,” Simmons said. “As tough as this game was to lose, it gives me a ton of confidence as we go into districts. Hillsboro is a really good basketball team and we made them play our game for most of it. We had a handful of chances to put the game away and just couldn’t quite do it. We can learn from that and do a better job,” he said. “Throughout the season we have done a really nice job in those situations but sometimes, as it was tonight, those games just don’t go your way. I am really bummed for our guys because those games hurt the most and they really left it all on the court. They have a lot to be proud of and a lot to learn from it.
Union is the fifth seed for the Class 5 District 5 Tournament at Capital City High School in Jefferson City. The Wildcats face fourth-seeded Helias in the opening round Wednesday at 6 p.m. Jefferson City, St. Francis Borgia and Rolla are seeded above Helias and Union.
Hillsboro goes to North County next Wednesday as the third seed in the Class 5 District 1 Tournament. The Hawks will take on sixth-seeded Farmington at 8:30 p.m.
Cape Girardeau Central (MBCA No. 1) and Sikeston (MBCA No. 9) are seeded above Hillsboro.