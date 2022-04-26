Last Tuesday was revenge day for the Hillsboro soccer Lady Hawks.
St. Clair’s return trip to Jefferson County did not go as well as the one that preceded it, as the Lady Bulldogs (10-7) fell to Hillsboro (6-7), 2-1.
The Lady Bulldogs previously defeated Hillsboro Saturday, 6-1, in the final round of the Hillsboro Tournament.
St. Clair struck first in the rematch and held a 1-0 halftime lead on the strength of junior Kennedy Travis’ 21st goal of the season.
Sammi Nickerson recorded the assist.
However, Hillsboro rallied for two unanswered goals on a second-half brace from Addison Zimmerly to overtake the Lady Bulldogs for the win.
Colleen Theiss and Mikaela Smith were credited with assists.
Goalkeeper Lillie Coello made six saves for St. Clair.
Her Hillsboro counterpart, Baylei Clubb, notched three saves.
St. Clair will look to bounce back Friday at home against Valley Park. The game is scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m.