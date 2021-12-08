Having a later start to the season did not stymie the Hillsboro Hawks.
Hosting Pacific (1-4) in the Hawks’ first game of the season Friday, Hillsboro (1-0) opened with a spark, winning 84-55.
Hillsboro senior Kyle Phipps opened the year with a big night, scoring 37 points.
The Hawks led the Indians, 17-13, after one quarter but opened up a 41-27 halftime advantage.
After three quarters, the lead grew to 65-42.
Quin Blackburn led Pacific with 19 points, adding eight rebounds, four blocks and two assists.
Jack Meyer dropped in 12 points with four rebounds.
Nick Iliff hit double figures with a 10-point game, adding one rebound.
Carter Myers notched five points, six assists, one block and one steal.
Drex Blackburn contributed three points and one rebound.
Logan Bonds, Cole Hansmann and Matt Reincke rounded out the scoring with two points apiece.
Reincke made three rebounds and one assist.
Bonds recorded two rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Hansmann posted two rebounds.
Xavian Cox and Joey Gebel each made a rebound.
Following Phipps’ 37 points, Josh Allison (17 points) and Noah Holland (14) also broke into double figures.
Adding to the Hillsboro scoring tally were Kieren Jones (six points), Jonah Allison (five) and Zach Reynolds (five).
Pacific goes out on the road again Friday to take on Rolla (1-3) at 7 p.m.