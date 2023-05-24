A longtime assistant coach is taking the big job for Pacific boys basketball.
Pacific has promoted Hart Hillhouse to head coach of the boys basketball program, the school announced Tuesday.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A longtime assistant coach is taking the big job for Pacific boys basketball.
Pacific has promoted Hart Hillhouse to head coach of the boys basketball program, the school announced Tuesday.
Hillhouse, a Pacific graduate, has served as an assistant coach for Pacific for more than a decade, joining the program under long tenured Head Coach John VanLeer late in the 2000s.
He continued with the program through the three-year tenure of Cody Bradfisch, which included a Four Rivers Conference championship in 2020-21.
That season was the first for Bradfisch, who took the reins following VanLeer’s retirement at the end of the of the 2019-20 season.
Hillhouse also has coached with Pacific’s summer swimming program.
Bradfisch coached the Indians to a 37-44 record in his three seasons.
Pacific finished this most recent season with an 11-16 record, drawing a tough first-round district matchup against Vianney.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.