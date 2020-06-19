Highland, Ill., hurler Tyler Werner did what nobody else has been able to do in 2020.
He held the Washington Post 218 AAA team scoreless as Highland won at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field Sunday, 2-0.
The win moved Highland to the championship game of the Washington/Elsberry Tournament. Post 218 shared third place in the 12-team event.
“You have to give credit to their guy Werner, who held us in check to just two hits,” Washington Manager Kent Getsee said.
Werner didn’t go the full distance and he had to leave with two outs in the bottom of the seventh due to the pitch count rule.
Werner allowed one hit and hit a batter while striking out nine.
Chase Wilson faced the final two hitters, allowing a hit while getting an out.
Getsee said Highland played a strong game and feels Washington will learn from the setback, which stopped an eight-game winning streak.
“We stranded eight runners, which could have lead to a run or two,” Getsee said. “However, their defense made some great plays on some very hard-hit balls on our part. We took some very good at-bats and some we gave away. Highland made us a better team when it is all said and done. You don’t get a lot from blowout wins, but we can learn from close games that are well played.”
Washington used a pair of pitchers with Brandon Stahlman and Ethan Mort throwing.
Stahlman started and went six innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on eight hits. He struck out five.
Highland’s two runs came against Stahlman, one in the second and one in the third.
Mort pitched the seventh, allowing one hit.
Washington made all three of the game’s errors.
Washington’s hits were singles by Stahlman and Bryce Mayer. Mayer also walked twice and stole a base.
Sam Heggemann and Joe Hackmann each walked once. Levi Weber was hit by a pitch.
Bryce Iberg had two hits for Highland.
Kolby Frey doubled. Landyn Oestringer, Jack Korte, Werner, Carter Wiegman, Logan Doll and Chad Barker each singled.
Doll and Wilson scored the runs. Wiegman recorded an RBI.
Championship
In the all-Illinois championship game, Highland took a 3-0 lead in the top of the third against Alton, Ill.
Alton came back with single tallies in the fourth and fifth innings before adding four more in the sixth to win, 6-3.
Gage Booten had three hits to lead Alton’s offense.
Cullen McBride and Owen Macias each had two hits. McBride and Adam Stilts doubled. Stilts drove in three runs.
Macias pitched three innings for Alton, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks. He struck out two.
Tank Hanslow was the winning pitcher, throwing four scoreless innings. He gave up two hits and struck out a pair.
Mason Barnes went five innings for Highland, allowing five runs on eight hits, three walks and a hit batter. He struck out three.
Wilson pitched the final inning, allowing a run on three hits. He fanned three.
Wilson had two of the eight Highland hits. Oestringer doubled.
Werner, Iberg, Frey, Jonathon Barnes and John Walker singled.
Frey walked twice.
Oestringer, Werner and Walker scored the runs.
Korte, Werner and Wilson each had one RBI.