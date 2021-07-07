Just like the namesake for the tournament, the Highland, Illinois, Post 439 Senior Legion team exploded in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Highland scored five times on the way to a 7-2 win over Washington Post 218 in the Firecracker Wood Bat Tournament in Fairview Heights, Illinois, Friday afternoon.
Washington (12-7) took the lead with two runs in the top of the fifth, overturning a Highland run in the second inning.
However, Highland put together the game’s biggest frame in the bottom of the fifth and added another run in the sixth.
“Highland got hot in the fifth, and we couldn’t hold them down,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said.
“We had a few miscues in the field, but overall it was a pretty clean game — just came out on the wrong side of it.”
Highland outhit Washington, 11-8.
Sam Turilli started for Post 218 and went 3.2 innings. He allowed one run on four hits, striking out four.
“Sam Turilli pitched a solid game, 70 percent strikes and keeping a good hitting team on their heels,” Getsee said.
Ethan Mort took over and went an inning, allowing five runs on four hits and two walks. He took the loss.
Logan Dieckman tossed the final 1.1 innings, allowing a run on three hits. He struck out one.
“Using wood for the first time this year was a new experience,” Getsee said. “Blake Whitlock and Louis Paule had solid days at the plate, and by and large the guys handle them as well as could be expected.”
Whitlock and Louis Paule each had two hits. Turilli, Dane Eckhoff, Zac Coulter and Cody Vondera had one hit apiece.
Eckhoff walked twice. Gavin Matchell walked once.
Turilli was hit by a pitch. Eckhoff and Vondera sacrificed.
Turilli and Paule scored the runs. Matchell had an RBI.
Christopher Ramsey started for Highland and went 5.2 innings, allowing two runs on seven hits, two walks and one hit batter. He struck out seven.
Jack Prusa finished the game, throwing 1.1 innings and allowing a hit and a walk. He struck out one.
John Walker, Ramsey and Clayton Mallard each had two hits. Ramsey, Mallard, Walker and Grant Cox doubled.