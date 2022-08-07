We are just a weekend away from the start of fall, at least according to MSHSAA.
It may still be the “dog days” of August, but the fall sports teams are ready to get the season going and can officially begin practicing Monday.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We are just a weekend away from the start of fall, at least according to MSHSAA.
It may still be the “dog days” of August, but the fall sports teams are ready to get the season going and can officially begin practicing Monday.
Area schools are fielding teams across eight different sports this season with the addition of girls tennis at Washington High School.
Other changes to the fall lineup include the subtractions of New Haven’s softball and St. Clair’s boy soccer teams, both due to low numbers of prospective athletes.
Athletes are required to have a valid physical on file with their athletic departments before they are eligible to participate in practices. Schools may also require proof of insurance and additional steps to register.
Teams are eligible to begin practicing at midnight Monday, something the St. Clair cross country runners take advantage of each year with their annual Midnight Mile on the first day.
Practices are held at the corresponding team’s home game site unless otherwise specified.
Football practice times for the first week are as follows:
• Pacific, Head Coach Paul Day — 4-7:30 p.m.
• St. Clair, Head Coach Brian Robbins — 6-9 p.m.
• St. Francis Borgia, Head Coach Dale Gildehaus — Freshmen 7-9:30 a.m. and all other grades from 3-5 p.m. Monday through Friday plus 7-9:30 a.m. Saturday.
• Union, Head Coach Justin Grahl — 6:15-10 a.m.
• Washington, Head Coach Derick Heflin — 5-8 p.m. at Scanlan Stadium with a 4 p.m. check-in meeting Monday at the weight room.
Volleyball practices are scheduled for the following times:
• New Haven, Head Coach Jaime Hoener — 8:30 a.m.
• Pacific, Head Coach Joe Brammeier — 5-7:30 p.m.
• St. Clair, Head Coach Kandice McCuskey — 7-9 a.m. Monday through Wednesday. 8-10 a.m. Thursday and Friday.
• St. Francis Borgia, Head Coach CJ Steiger — grades 10-12 from 4-6 p.m. at Ray DeGreeff Memorial Gymnasium, freshmen 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Wingbermuehle Activity Center.
• Union, Head Coach Khloe Getman — 5:30-8 p.m.
• Washington, Head Coach Lindsay Moritz — freshmen 6:30-8:30 a.m. at Little Blue Jay Gym, sophomores 8-10:30 a.m. at Blue Jay Gym and upperclassmen 4-6:30 p.m. at Blue Jay Gym.
Softball teams practice at the following times:
• Pacific, Head Coach Tonya Lewis — 8-10 a.m.
• St. Clair, Head Coach Roberta Byers — 7:45-10 a.m.
• St. Francis Borgia, Head Coach Andrew Eggert — 3:15-5:15 p.m.
• Union, Head Coach Traci Dewert — 6-8 p.m.
• Washington, Head Coach Grant Young — 8-11 a.m. at Lakeview Park.
Practice times for boys soccer include:
• Pacific, Head Coach Steve Smith — 9-11 a.m.
• St. Francis Borgia, Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer — 3:15-5:15 p.m. on the turf and grass fields.
• Union, Head Coach Matt Fennessey — 6-8 p.m.
• Washington, Head Coach Brian Dougherty — 7-9:30 a.m.
Cross country’s regular practice times are:
• New Haven, Head Coach John Tucker — 8 a.m. at New Haven City Park’s upper pavilion.
• Pacific, Head Coach Rob Schwierjohn — 7:30-9:15 a.m. at the high school stadium.
• St. Clair, Head Coach Ben Martin — 7-10 a.m. except for Monday.
• St. Francis Borgia, Head Coach Andy Gross — 7:30 a.m. at the main pavilion.
• Union, Head Coach Sarah Hurt — 6-8 a.m.
• Washington, Head Coach Mike Olszowka — 7-8:30 a.m. at Scanlan Stadium.
Girls golf teams hit the links at the following times:
• Pacific, Head Coach Rob Schimsa — 2:30-5 p.m.
• St. Clair, Head Coach Jeff Van Zee — 2:30-4:30/5:00 p.m.
• St. Francis Borgia, Head Coach Michael Pelster —3:15 p.m.
• Union, Head Coach Dale Wunderlich — 9-10:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday and starting at 4 p.m. Friday.
• Washington, Head Coach Adam Fischer — 6-8 p.m.
Boys swimming teams hold practices at Four Rivers Family YMCA at these times:
• St. Francis Borgia, Head Coach Diane Jones — 3:30-5 p.m.
• Washington, Head Coach Tracy Moreland — 6:30-8 a.m.
Washington’s girls tennis team will practice at Phoenix Park from 7-8:30 a.m., under the direction of Head Coach Bill Stahlhuth.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.