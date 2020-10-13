Paul Morpurgo and Jaiden Taing scored in the first half Wednesday to lift the Hickman Kewpies to a 2-0 boys soccer win at St. Francis Borgia Regional.
“I thought we put in a good effort against Hickman,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said. “They really had a lot of team speed, so we did well to hold them to two goals in the first half and goalless in the second half. I am continuing to see improvement in our young players and really without practice. They are learning in-game.”
Hickman improved to 6-3 on the season while Borgia fell to 6-8.
Borgia’s Justin Mort made 10 saves in the game.
“Freshman Justin Mort had a nice game in goal last night,” Strohmeyer said. “He made some great saves and was aggressive in the box on their through balls.”
Hickman’s goalkeeper was Eli Larsen.
The Knights are scheduled to host Cape Girardeau Central Saturday at noon. Borgia will be getting some of its players back for that contest.
“We have five seniors in quarantine who should be back for our game Saturday against Cape Central,” Strohmeyer said.