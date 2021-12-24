It’s all a learning experience.
And, Union’s young girls basketball team got taken to school Thursday night in Columbia, falling at Hickman, 65-21.
Hickman improved to 4-1 while Union fell to 5-2.
“They are a good Class 6 team,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “They are long, physical and athletic. Their only loss is to Eureka on a last-second shot. These are the types of games that show your kids what it takes to play varsity basketball at a higher level. Hopefully, that is one of the takeaways from this game.”
Sophomore Kelsey Brake led Union with 14 points.
Freshman Sophia Helling added three points while freshmen Ava Sykes and Holly Pipes both scored two points.
“Hickman did not allow us to get into any type of offense flow and they really dominated the boards on both ends,” Rapert said. “I don’t think our effort was where it should have been. When you play in a game like this, you have to be able to say that you left it all out on the floor, and I am not sure we can say that about this game. We have to learn from it and move on because our schedule continues to get tougher.”