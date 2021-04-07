Hitting the road for the first time this season, the Union baseball Wildcats had a chance Wednesday at Hickman.
Union (5-3) tied the game the top of the sixth inning against the Kewpies, 1-1, but couldn’t get the go-ahead run.
Hickman scored once in the fifth and three times in the bottom of the sixth.
“This is a game where we left a win on the field,” Union Head Coach Ryan Bailey said. “We outhit Hickman, but we never strung any hits together. Along with that, we had way too many strikeouts. For three innings in the middle of the game, we had a runner in scoring position with less than two outs and couldn’t score. Those are opportunities we need to cash in on if we want to continue winning games.”
Alex Kuelker took the decision, going 5.1 innings and allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits, one walk and two hit batters. He struck out seven.
“Alex Kuelker pitched a good game,” Bailey said. “From his last two outings in the Bank Classic, Coach (Zach) Hoffman had asked him to work on a few things, and we saw improvement in those areas today. He kept a good-hitting lineup down most of the day until they finally caught up to him at the end. If we could have put together better offensive results on the day, he did enough to earn a win. His improvement on the mound was a bright spot today.”
Dylan McLone got the final two outs and allowed a hit. He struck out one.
Gavin Wencker tripled, stole a base and scored.
Mason Bailey also tripled.
Marshall Gebert doubled and walked.
Kaden Motley, Coleton Anderson and McLone each had one single. Anderson drove in a run, and McLone stole a base.