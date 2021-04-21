Two runs in the top of the first were enough to lift the Hickman baseball Kewpies to a win Thursday over St. Francis Borgia Regional in the Columbia Tournament.
Borgia (8-3) scored its run in the bottom of the sixth.
Borgia hurler Brayden Mayer held Hickman to just two hits, but the Kewpies (8-5) were able to scrape out enough offense on that.
Over seven innings, Mayer allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and four walks. He struck out two.
The Knights managed seven hits, all singles. Alonzo MacDonald, Mayer, Sam Heggemann, Isaac Vedder, Gavin Mueller, Blake Whitlock and Jack Nobe each had one hit.
MacDonald scored the run, and Vedder drove him home.
Raymond Schroeder was the winning pitcher, going six innings and allowing one run on six hits. He struck out eight.
Braden Hemmer allowed a hit in one inning of pitching.
Carter Abrams and Mason Meloy had the hits.
Abrams, Hemmer, Schroeder and Jackson Kespohl walked.
Aaron Elsasser stole a base.
Abrams and Schroeder scored the runs. Schroeder and Tyler Stine each drove in a run.
Borgia plays Lee’s Summit and CBC Friday and will play again Saturday.