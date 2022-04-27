Turnabout is fair play.
Hesston, a regional opponent for the East Central College baseball Falcons, rolled off a 20-3 win Friday to start a three-game series in Kansas.
East Central (17-21) had taken three of four games in a pair of doubleheaders March 25-26 in Union.
While East Central lost to Hesston, the Falcons already had sealed the top seed for the upcoming NJCAA Division II Regions 16 and 6 Tournament in Trenton.
Hesston (18-29) will play North Central Missouri College in the first round, with the winner then playing East Central.
The champion of the double-elimination tournament will be the No. 3 seed for the Plains District Tournament in Enid, Oklahoma.
In Friday’s game, each side scored twice in the first inning.
Hesston added two runs in the third and three more in the fourth.
East Central scored its final run in the top of the fifth. Hesston then scored 13 times in the bottom of the sixth.
East Central was limited to five hits. Seth Shannon (Caroline, Woodford, Virginia) had two of those hits.
Trey Orman (Keller, Texas) homered. Luciano Terilli (Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas) and Logan Baker (Lake Travis, Austin, Texas) singled.
Terilli and Grant Beck (Hillsboro) walked. Beck stole a base.
Tyson Dent (Briarcrest Christian, Memphis, Tennessee), Beck and Orman scored the ECC runs.
Orman drove in two. Terilli had the other RBI.
Hudson Stark (Weatherford, Texas) started and went 3.1 innings, allowing six runs (four earned) on eight hits and a walk. He struck out three.
Tony Schwartz (Timberland) went 1.2 innings, allowing seven runs on five hits, four walks and a hit batter. He struck out two.
Brayden Noland (Francis Howell) pitched an inning, allowing seven runs on seven hits and one hit batter. He struck out two.
Kainoa Mane pitched five innings in relief of Dawson Canaan for the win. Mane allowed an unearned run on two hits and one walk. He struck out three.
Dade Irwin was the hitting star for Hesston with five hits, including a double and a home run. He scored three times and drove in five.
Sean Maple and Ren Yokoyama each had three hits.
The teams returned to the field Saturday for a doubleheader.