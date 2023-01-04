It was Holly Heldt’s year.
The Hermann senior middle hitter was a unanimous selection as the Missourian All-Area player of the year in voting by area media members and coaches.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
It was Holly Heldt’s year.
The Hermann senior middle hitter was a unanimous selection as the Missourian All-Area player of the year in voting by area media members and coaches.
Heldt also was a unanimous selection at middle hitter after posting 617 kills, 332 digs, 75 blocks, 65 aces and 20 assists. She was successful at a .330 rate.
Heldt was the Four Rivers Conference player of the year as well as making the all-conference, all-district and all-state teams. She was selected to the AVCA All-Region first team as well.
In player of the year voting, Heldt gained 70 points, earning all of the first-selection votes. Sullivan had the next two finishers with setter Macie Nolie and outside hitter Emma Brune placing second and third, respectively.
Union outside hitter Sophia Helling, St. Clair setter Vada Moore and Hermann setter Breckyn Koeller each received one point.
In coach of the year voting, Hermann Head Coach Phil Landolt ran away with the title with 61 points, 29 in front of runner-up Sarah Rochleau of Sullivan.
Union’s Khloe Getman placed third while Pacific’s Joe Brammeier was fourth.
Only two players were unanimous picks at their respective positions. Joining Heldt was Sullivan’s Brune at outside/rightside hitter.
Heldt was joined by Pacific’s Annie Tomlinson on the All-Area first team at middle hitter.
First-team pin hitters were Brune, Helling, St. Francis Borgia’s Maddie Ulrich and Pacific’s Caroline Tomlinson.
The first-team setters were Sullivan’s Nolie and Hermann’s Koeller.
First-team libero/defensive specialists were St. Clair’s Chloe Merseal and Sullivan’s Annalee Brooks.
Additional honors are listed below.
Second Team
• Middle Hitters — Washington’s Alexis Barks and Pacific’s Erin Brooks.
• Outside/Rightside Hitters — Washington’s Jessie Tovo, Sullivan’s Olivia Witt, Borgia’s Gisele Bolzenius and St. Clair’s Kennedy Travis.
• Setters — St. Clair’s Vada Moore and Union’s Marcie Keence.
• Liberos/Defensive Specialists — Washington’s Taylor Hoelscher and Hermann’s Kennadie Witthaus.
Third Team
• Middle Hitters — New Haven’s Aubri Meyer and Owensville’s Josie Gerlemann.
• Outside/Rightside Hitters — Pacific’s Kaitlin Payne, Washington’s Chloe Holtmeyer, Hermann’s Paige Schulte and St. Clair’s Ava Brand.
• Setters — Washington’s Abagail Gilliatt and Borgia’s Brooke Leesmann.
• Liberos/Defensive Specialists — New Haven’s Isabella Groner and Union’s Izzy Zagarri.
Honorable Mention
• Middle Hitters — Sullivan’s Ava Blankenship, Borgia’s Sophie Hurst, Washington’s Jora Weaver and New Haven’s Alayna Lagemann.
• Outside/Rightside Hitters — Hermann’s Shelby Schutt, New Haven’s Avery Strubberg and Washington’s Jillian Huellinghoff.
• Setters — St. James’ Rylee Hancock and New Haven’s Liz Luecke.
• Liberos/Defensive Specialists — Borgia’s Molly Schroeder and Sullivan’s Carley Godfrey.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.