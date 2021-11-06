Two Four Rivers Conference squads earned a team trophy Saturday at Gans Creek.
In the annual MSHSAA cross country championships, the Hermann Lady Bearcats won the Class 2 state championship, scoring 74 points. Hermann edged out Summit Christian Academy for the championship by just seven points.
In the Class 1 girls race, New Haven's Lady Shamrocks raced to fourth place with 154 team points. Van Buren was the Class 1 champion with a score of 43.
Hermann's Lady Bearcats scored three individual medals in the meet, led by sophomore third-place finisher Amelia Utlaut. Senior Morgan Miller placed eighth and junior Katy Menke came in 13th.
Other area runners to end up on the medal stand Saturday included sophomore Katherine Doyle of The Fulton School (St. Albans), who placed seventh in the Class 1 girls race, and New Haven's Gracie Steele ran 23rd.
The second day of races concluded the event, which started with the Class 4 and 5 races Friday where Washington junior Julia Donnelly placed fourth in the Class 4 girls race.
Read more about the state meet in this coming Wednesday's edition of The Missourian.