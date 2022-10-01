The Lady Bearcats were able to strike first, and often, to win Tuesday’s Four Rivers Conference softball finale.
Hermann (3-11, 1-5) topped St. Clair (0-16, 0-6) in the final round of the league schedule at Hermann City Park, 12-1.
The Lady Bearcats scored seven runs in the first inning, two in the second, one in the third and two in the fourth.
St. Clair notched its lone run in the top of the third.
Sheilah Dodorico paced the Hermann offense with four hits. She homered, doubled and singled twice.
Kimber Hale tossed all five innings for Hermann, striking out nine and allowing one run on three hits and one walk.
Lindsay Simpson and Cylee Schatzler both saw time in the circle for the Lady Bulldogs.
Simpson started. In 0.2 of an inning, she allowed seven runs on two hits and five walks with two strikeouts.
Schatzler pitched 3.1 innings and allowed five runs (two earned) on two hits and six walks with four strikeouts.
Alexis Murray and Schatzler logged St. Clair’s only two hits, a pair of singles.
Schatzler was able to steal both second and third base after her hit led off the third inning. She then scored on an RBI groundout off the bat of Janessa Avila.
Alyssa Jesionowski reached on a walk.
Hermann’s Holly Gleeson tripled. Hale singled and walked.
Deanna Crawford walked three times for the Lady Bearcats. Trinity Hoelmer and Abby Terry both walked twice. Kadyn Schmidt and Maria Vedder each walked once.
St. Clair lost Wednesday at De Soto and next takes the field Monday at Fredericktown at 4:30 p.m.
