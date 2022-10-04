For the first time since the Mayan doomsday, the Hermann volleyball Lady Bearcats captured the title of their own tournament Thursday.
Hermann rallied from a one-set deficit to beat Washington, 25-27, 25-19, 25-21.
“We haven’t won since 2012,” Hermann Head Coach Phil Landolt said. “There have been a lot of good teams come through the tournament. This year was pretty wide open. Whoever came and showed up to play was going to win. We had a great match against Washington. I thought they played really well. I’m glad we won, though.”
Washington Head Coach Lindsay Moritz saw many positives with her team.
“I’m really proud of how the girls played tonight,” Moritz said. “They played as a team. They were communicating and working together. A few balls didn’t go our way, but we stayed positive and worked together. Unfortunately, the final result didn’t go our way.”
The title, Hermann’s 12th in the 67-year history of the event, comes on the heels of the Hermann volleyball program being announced as a Missouri Hall of Fame inductee.
In the first game, Washington fought back to tie it and took a 22-20 lead. Hermann scored the next four in a row before the Lady Jays halted the run.
At set point, Washington fought back to tie it on a Jessie Tovo kill, and then go ahead, 25-24, on a Hermann error.
Heldt found the floor to tie it again, 25-25.
Washington got the next two points on a long attack and a net violation, to grab the opening set, 27-25.
“We knew they were going to come out and put everything they had into it,” Moritz said. “Holly Heldt really led their team. She picked them up. I wish we could have gotten some more digs or blocks on her, but she played a really good game.”
Landolt said the team had to adjust in two areas.
“We had a lot of attack errors in the first set,” Landolt said. “Also, I don’t think we covered our hitters very well. We really focused on getting a good last two steps to the ball when we were swinging, keeping our elbows high and finishing our swings. We really tried to make sure we were supporting our hitters with coverage because Washington was always there trying to block us.”
Hermann took charge early in the second set and maintained control to win, 25-19, and send the title contest to a third set.
Hermann jumped on top, but Washington came back to take the lead, 7-6.
This time, Hermann chipped back to move on top. Hermann was able to establish a six-point lead, and needed all of it in the end as Washington closed to within three points, 22-19.
While Washington got no closer, it made Hermann sweat out the final point to win.
Hermann stuck to its traditional game plan of serving aggressively and taking opponents out of system. Washington was able to react positively to run its offense.
“They did a really good job out of system,” Landolt said. “I thought we served pretty tough tonight and they dealt with it really well.”
Moritz said there was a secret.
“Our libero (Taylor Hoelscher) is a former setter,” Moritz said. “So, it’s nice that we have good hands back there, too.”
In unofficial statistics, reigning Four Rivers Conference player of the year Holly Heldt led Hermann with 18 kills and five blocks.
Jill Rood, who plays middle hitter opposite Heldt, knocked down eight kills with one block.
Shelby Schutt had four kills and one block.
Breckyn Koeller and Quin Winkelmann each logged two kills. Koeller, the setter, had one block. Winkelmann added a block and an ace.
Tirzah Dodorico added two blocks and libero Kennedie Witthaus served an ace.
For Washington, Jessie Tovo, Chloe Holtmeyer and Alexis Barks each recorded six kills.
Madison Moore and Jillian Huellinghoff had two kills apiece. Jora Weaver added one.
Weaver was the blocks leader with six. Moore had three total blocks while Holtmeyer and Barks each had two. Tovo ended with one.
Abigail Gilliatt and Olivia Zastrow, who shared setting duties, each served one ace.
Landolt said this should give his team plenty of confidence.
“We had a rough start to the season,” Landolt said. “We played a super tough schedule at the beginning of the year. We could play well and still lose. This is a big confidence booster. Winning this tournament was one of our goals this year. It felt good to come out on top.”