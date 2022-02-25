It wasn’t quite the way Chris Simmons drew it out.
But, the Union boys basketball Wildcats departed Hermann Friday as the Four Rivers Conference champions.
“First of all, winning the FRC is something that is always difficult to do,” Simmons said. “It is always something that we want to do but it difficult because of the great coaches and tradition.”
Union (15-10, 6-1) lost on Conner Coffey’s last-second three-point basket to the Bearcats (20-5, 5-2) in the game, 65-63, but thanks to Sullivan’s 48-39 win over St. James, Union was able to grab the league title outright.
“We really wish the Hermann game would have finished a bit different but still being sole champs is a great honor,” Simmons said. “I am really proud of these young men for the way they have stayed the course even when things haven’t gone our way. I am really excited for them to be able to get a championship this year.”
Hermann and St. James currently share second place while Sullivan can tie if it can beat Owensville Tuesday.
Union concludes the regular season Tuesday at home against Hillsboro. The Wildcats travel to Marshfield Saturday for the Class 5 District 5 Saturday at 2:30 p.m. against Glendale. Union is the fourth seed while Glendale is seeded fifth.
In Friday’s game, Union led 11-9 after eight minutes and 33-27 at the half. Union was up by a point, 50-49, through three quarters.
“I did not think that we played our best by any means, but I think Hermann had a lot to do with that,” Simmons said. “They played really good defense and were able to keep us to one and done most of the night. We had our chances to get a substantial lead a couple times but each time they went on a run. We were a little slow to the ball which ended up playing a big role in the outcome.”
Seth Hackmann led Hermann with 18 points and was one of five Bearcats to reach double digits in scoring.
Schuler Erickson was next with 13 points.
Reese Rehmert netted 12 points.
Parker Anderson and Coffey each scored 11.
Hackmann and Coffey each had seven rebounds while Anderson snagged six. Coffey handed out six assists.
Anderson had four steals while Coffey and Rehmert each logged three.
Erickson blocked two shots and Hackmann had one.
Collin Gerdel led the Wildcats with 17 points.
Ryan Rapert netted 13 points. Kaden Motley and Matthew Seely each scored 11 points. Ozzie Smith added nine and Liam Hughes recorded two points.