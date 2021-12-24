Taking an early lead, the Hermann Lady Bearcats never let up Monday at St. Francis Borgia Regional.
Hermann won the girls basketball game, 54-46.
“Hermann jumped out to an early nine-point lead,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “We struggled to score in the first quarter but Lexie Meyer and Kaitlyn Patke kept us in the game. Hermann did a great job attacking our defense.”
Hermann led after one quarter, 17-10. The Lady Bearcats were up at the half, 29-24. Hermann held a 42-36 lead after three quarters.
Patke scored 16 points to lead Borgia while Meyer added 15 points.
Other Borgia scorers were Audrey Richardson with six points, Madison Lieberoff with four, Natalie Alferman with three and Amanda Dorpinghaus with two.
Borgia went 5-8 from the free-throw line and hit five three-point baskets.
Ava Hughes was the game’s leading scorer with 21 points for Hermann. She was 8-8 from the free-throw line. For the game, Hermann went 15-21 from the stripe.
Hughes also had three rebounds, two blocked shots, two steals and one assist.
Grace Godat and Malerie Schutt each scored 10 points.
Chelsey Moeckli added seven points while Kennedie Witthaus scored four and Cydney Moeckli added two.
Borgia next plays Monday, Jan. 3, at Tolton Catholic in Columbia in an Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division game.