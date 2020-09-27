Even the Hermann Invitational Volleyball Tournament has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 65th annual event now is down to five teams with round robin play over the first two nights.
St. Francis Borgia Regional, Washington, New Haven, Hermann and Owensville are the remaining teams.
Rolla had joined, but alerted tournament authorities it cannot participate due to a COVID-19 quarantine.
Monday’s round robin action starts at 4 p.m. with Hermann meeting New Haven. Owensville plays Washington at 5 p.m. with Borgia playing New Haven at 6 p.m.
Washington faces Hermann at 7 p.m. and Borgia plays Owensville at 8 p.m.
Returning Tuesday, New Haven meets Washington at 4 p.m. Hermann then plays Owensville at 5 p.m. Washington plays Borgia at 6 p.m. Owensville finishes against New Haven at 7 p.m. and Borgia ends pool play against Hermann at 8 p.m.
Round robin action is two games per match.
The teams will be seeded after that with head-to-head play as the first tiebreaker. Next will be head-to-head point differential followed by overall point differential.
Should a tie still remain, least points allowed is next.
The final night will be cut down as well Thursday, Oct. 1. There only will be semifinals, the third-place match and championship.
The top seed will face the fourth seed at 4 p.m. The second seed then plays the third seed at 5 p.m.
The third-place game will take place at 6 p.m. with the title match set for 7 p.m.
Borgia is the defending tournament champion and the Lady Knights beat Hermann for the title in 2019.
Washington won four titles in a row from 2015-2018.
Hermann last won the title in 2012.
New Haven last claimed the top spot in 1980.
Neither Owensville nor Rolla has ever won a Hermann Tournament title.