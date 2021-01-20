Four Rivers Conference rivals New Haven and Hermann met for the first time this season Saturday for third place at the South Callaway Girls Basketball Tournament.
Hermann (7-6) emerged victorious, 49-37.
Hermann was the second seed, but was upset by Montgomery County in the semifinals.
New Haven (5-6) led 11-7 after one quarter. The Lady Bearcats were up 22-16 at the half and led 35-23 after three quarters.
“We are having a real difficult time finding consistent offense from someone other than Mackenzie Wilson,” New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick said. “The defensive scheme from other teams is to stop her and make others beat them. Right now it’s working, but we’re going to keep working and hopefully figure it out.”
Peyton Sumpter was New Haven’s scoring leader in the game, scoring 13 points with three of New Haven’s six three-point baskets.
Wilson, who made the all-tournament first team, hit the other three and finished with 12 points.
“It says a lot about her and her reputation that she was named to the first team,” Peirick said. “There are a lot of good players in that tournament and she is definitely one of them. She works hard every night on both ends of the court and it’s great that other coaches see that and give her that honor.”
New Haven’s other scorers were Madison Langenberg and Jessica Underwood with four points apiece, and Ellie Westermeyer and Caroline Otten with two points apiece.
“On the other hand our defense has not been that bad,” Peirick noted.
Hermann’s statistics were not available at deadline.
New Haven’s Monday game against Union was postponed as the Lady ’Cats are still under quarantine.
The Lady Shamrocks play next week in the Hermann Tournament.