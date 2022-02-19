The Hermann basketball Lady Bearcats stayed in the thick of the Four Rivers Conference hunt Monday.
Hermann (15-9, 4-1) won at Pacific (6-15, 0-6), 50-19.
The win, coupled with a St. James (5-1) loss to Owensville (4-0) keeps the Lady Bearcats in contention for a share of the conference crown.
Hermann built a 20-9 advantage against the Lady Indians in the first half.
“(In the) second half, Hermann started finding the opening at (the) high post and kick(ing) out for open threes,” Pacific Head Coach Melanie Missey said. “We struggled to put the ball in the basket.”
Statistics from the game were not available at print deadline.
Pacific next plays Thursday in a conference road game at St. Clair, starting at 7 p.m.