Hermann will host a four-school boys basketball jamboree Tuesday, Nov. 16.
Also attending will be New Haven, Steelville and Richland.
Each team will play two six-minute halves against each of the other schools starting at 5 p.m.
Hermann opens against Steelville at 5 p.m. New Haven then plays Richland at 5:30 p.m.
After that, Hermann plays New Haven. Steelville then meets Richland. Steelville stays on the court to play New Haven, and Hermann closes the event against Richland.
Jamborees are scrimmage events. Team scoring and team fouls will be kept but cleared after each six-minute half.
Personal fouls and individual scoring will not be kept. Teams are allowed to wear regular uniforms or practice gear.
There will be an admission fee of $2 per person.