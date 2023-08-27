The numbers game has claimed another victim.
The Hermann High School volleyball program will not have enough players to field a freshman (C) team this fall.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The numbers game has claimed another victim.
The Hermann High School volleyball program will not have enough players to field a freshman (C) team this fall.
Athletic Director Todd Anderson reported that home matches still will start at the same time, 4:30 p.m., but that now will be the JV time with the varsity matches to follow.
Road matches also will be adjusted accordingly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.