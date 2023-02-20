League play is in the books for most of the Four Rivers Conference girls basketball teams.
Pacific (7-17, 1-6) ended its league run with a loss on the road Thursday at Hermann (14-11, 4-3), 65-29.
With the win, Hermann ties New Haven with a 4-3 mark for what is currently fourth place, but could end in a tie for third in the conference depending on how things tun out in the last two games for Owensville (4-1) against St. James (4-2) Friday and Sullivan (2-4) next Tuesday.
Both of those games are scheduled to take place in Owensville.
The Lady Bearcats were led Thursday by a 17-point scoring effort from Ava Hughes. She grabbed eight rebounds with five assists, one steal and one block.
Alivia Christian (11 points) and Kennedie Witthaus (10) both reached double figures.
Macy Bader came close to double-double territory, but ended with eight points and nine rebounds plus two assists.
Witthaus recorded three steals, one rebound and one assist.
Chrsitian grabbed four rebounds and made one assist.
Holly Heldt notched eight points, five steals, three rebound and two assists.
Karigan Lane dropped in five points along with grabbing three rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Ashlyn Hughes posted four points and three rebounds.
Kimber Hale added two points and one rebound.
Kealie Lane grabbed five rebounds and passed for one assist.
Pacific’s statistics were not available at print deadline.
While conference play is in the rear view mirror, the Lady Indians still have two regular season games remaining. Pacific hosts Northwest Tuesday in its home finale at 7 p.m.
The Lady Indians will end the regular season next Thursday at Festus at 7 p.m.
