Only one Four Rivers Conference team could remain unblemished in volleyball league play Tuesday.
Playing on the road, the Hermann Lady Bearcats (23-4-1, 5-0) made sure it was them, winning in four sets at Pacific (11-10-1, 4-1) 21-25, 25-11, 25-14, 25-20.
Holly Heldt put down 21 kills to lead the Lady Bearcats.
Others with kills included Grace Godat (nine), Cydney Moeckli (six), Malerie Schutt (five), McKenna Tyree (five), Madison Dixon (three) and Shelby Schutt (three).
Moeckli also recorded 40 assists.
Pacific’s statistics were not available at print deadline.
The Lady Indians played Thursday at Union and will conclude the regular season this coming Tuesday at Owensville at 6 p.m.