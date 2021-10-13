Taking another step toward a potential Four Rivers Conference showdown, the Hermann volleyball Lady Bearcats (16-4, 3-0) swept Union (8-8-1, 1-2) Tuesday, 25-15, 25-13, 25-8.
“We worked hard in the first two sets, made some great defensive plays and worked hard offensively,” Union Head Coach Khloe Getman said. “Ultimately, we were just outplayed. We couldn’t work around the defense, and they were able to keep us from finding success at the net. We made too many errors, and Hermann didn’t make many.”
Sophia Helling, a freshman, picked up 20 digs in the match and knocked down five kills. Rachel Bolte added six digs.
“I am proud of the effort my girls put in,” Getman said. “I am not disappointed in their performance.”
Malerie Schutt led Hermann with eight kills. Holly Heldt was next with seven, and Grace Godat recorded six. Cydney Moeckli had five kills, McKenna Tyree added four, Madison Dixon logged two, and Tirzah Dodorico and Hali Overkamp each had one kill.
Cydney Moeckli had 27 assists. Chelsey Moeckli picked up 19 digs. Heldt and Cydney Moeckli each had three blocks.
Heldt served six aces. Godat ended with three. Cydney Moeckli and Overkamp both served two aces.
Sullivan
Sullivan edged the Lady ’Cats in five games Thursday, 25-21, 20-25, 14-25, 25-23, 15-11.
Additional information was not available at deadline.