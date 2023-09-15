Hermann might have a different lineup and new head coach (Hilary Hays), but it’s still one of the teams to beat in the Four Rivers Conference volleyball race.
The Lady Bearcats (5-5, 1-0) swept New Haven Monday in the Four Rivers Conference opener for both squads, 25-16, 25-16, 25-19.
“We didn’t play near aggressive enough to win last night,” New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said.
New Haven fell to 7-5-1 overall, 0-1 in FRC action.
Aubri Meyer led New Haven with seven kills. Avery Strubberg was next with five.
Liz Luecke handed out nine assists and Isabella Groner had six.
Luecke served the team’s lone ace. Alayna Lagemann and Meyer each had one block.
For Hermann, Sydney Schulte had nine kills while Jill Rood was next with eight. Ashlyn Hughes, Breckyn Koeller and Paige Schulte added five kills apiece.
Rood had three blocks and Koeller ended with two. Koeller handed out 27 assists.
Schulte served two aces while Kennedie Witthaus added two.
