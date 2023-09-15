Hermann might have a different lineup and new head coach (Hilary Hays), but it’s still one of the teams to beat in the Four Rivers Conference volleyball race.

The Lady Bearcats (5-5, 1-0) swept New Haven Monday in the Four Rivers Conference opener for both squads, 25-16, 25-16, 25-19.

