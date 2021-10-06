Four days after having a seven-match winning streak snapped in the finals of the Hermann Tournament, the Lady Bearcats jumped right back into the volleyball victory column.
Hermann (15-4) won Monday at Washington (5-15-3), sweeping in straight sets, 25-15, 25-17, 25-21.
“It was nice being back on our home court after many away games,” Washington Head Coach Lindsay Moritz said. “Hermann is a very good defensive team and we struggled to get kills against them. However, we had a lot of good, long rallies. We fell short, but our girls fought until the end and didn’t give up on any point.”
Jessie Tovo was the Lady Jays’ lead attacker with six kills, adding one block.
Chloe Holtmeyer knocked down five kills.
Alexis Barks and Jora Weaver each made two kills and two blocks.
Jillian Huellinghoff notched one kill, one block and one ace.
Emma Briggs and Ella Kroeter recorded one kill apiece.
Abigail Gilliat made 18 assists and one ace.
Sophie Nieder contributed one assist and served one ace.
Tovo was also the team’s defensive leader with 18 digs, followed by Nieder (16), Gilliat (14), Gracie Meyer (11), Holtmeyer (10), Weaver (four), Huellinghoff (three) and Kroeter (two).
Washington has a conference road game on the schedule Thursday at Ft. Zumwalt East, starting at 6 p.m.