Four days later, same result.
In a rematch of the Hermann Volleyball Tournament semifinals, Hermann (11-3-3) again completed a sweep of Washington (7-11-1) at Hermann Monday, 25-20, 25-12, 25-22.
“They are a talented team, and we came up short despite our efforts,” Washington Head Coach Lindsay Meyer said. “We served aggressively and got them out of system. Josie Obermark, Morgan Gratza, and Josie Collier had a lot of success at the serving line.”
The Lady Jays served five aces — two from Collier and one apiece from Sophie Nieder, Obermark and Jackie Oetterer.
Sophie Howell was the Washington kills leader with six, adding four blocks.
Emma Duncan and Abby Redd each made five kills. Redd turned in two blocks and Duncan blocked one.
“Sophie Howell, Abby Redd, and Emma Duncan had a great night and led our offense,” Meyer said. “I’m proud of the way we fought last night, and we are looking forward to the home games we have coming up.”
Collier, Ingrid Figas, Obermark, Oetterer and Claire Strubberg rounded out the offense with one kill apiece.
Figas put down three blocks.
Hallie Giesike blocked one.
Oetterer led in assists with 13.
Collier contributed one assist.
Libero Morgan Gratza made 23 digs to lead the Lady Jays.
Others with digs included Oetterer (seven), Jessie Tovo (six), Obermark (six), Duncan (five), Collier (four), Nieder (four), Redd (three), Giesike (three) and Howell (two).
Washington hosted Wentzville Liberty in GAC Central play Tuesday and next plays at home against Ft. Zumwalt East Thursday at 6 p.m.