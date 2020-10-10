Playing the role of Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz,” Hermann cross country runners found there was no place like home Tuesday.
Hermann won both the boys and girls races at the Hermann Invitational at Loutre Shore Country Club.
The Bearcats scored 40 points to best runner-up Bowling Green by 14. Owensville was third with 93 points followed by Pacific (103), New Bloomfield (142), Elsberry (166), Wellsville-Middletown (171), Sullivan (182) and St. James (202). Union and New Haven both had individual runners compete, but did not field a full boys team.
In the girls race, the Lady Bearcats scored a 47, winning by a significant margin. Owensville placed second with 100 points. Rounding out the field were Bowling Green (118), New Haven (128), Union (128), Sullivan (142), Pacific (149), Chamois (165), Harrisburg (179) and Lighthouse Preparatory Academy (180).
“The girls finished fourth in a tie with Union and it came down to our sixth runners,” New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said. “Which just shows how much of a team sport cross country really is — every runner matters and counts.”
Boys
New Bloomfield’s Nathan Hinrichs won the race in 16:52.6.
Hermann’s Dalton Gleeson finished second in 17:03.07.
Dominick Beine of Union was third in 17:39.26.
Another Union runner, Gabe Hoekel, placed fifth in 17:49.73.
Pacific’s Nick Hunkins placed sixth in 18:08.94.
Also running for the Indians were Collin Haley (23rd, 19:01.96), Ben Brunjes (26th, 19:26.93), Joey Gebel (35th, 20:00.16), Noah Carrico (46th, 21:05.22) and Michael Owens (58th, 22:20.89).
Hayden Monroe (18th, 18:54.01) and Lucas Hoekel (24th, 19:06.22) ran for Union.
“Our top four boys of Gabe Hoekel, Dominick Beine, Hayden Monroe, and Lucas Hoekel all raced as they should this time of year,” Union Head Coach Sarah Meiners said. “They are finally in their groove of what works for them during a race.”
New Haven runners included Logan Williams (20th, 18:55.44), Charlie Roth (28th, 19:42.95), Andrew Rethemeyer (29th, 19:43.27) and Hunter Tallent (30th, 19:45.28).
“Our varsity boys were a runner short again due to COVID, so we have yet this season to run a varsity team of five,” Tucker said. “That being said, we ran very competitive times and I feel that once we get everyone back we will be in good shape to compete at district.”
Girls
Owensville’s Mekayla Gibson won in 20:09.61.
The runner-up was Hermann’s Amelia Uthlaut in 20:21.47.
Union’s Anna Brakefield placed third in 20:44.69.
“We competed well and we will need to continue to do so in the conference meet to beat how the Hermann girls ran yesterday,” Meiners said. “Hopefully we will be healthy and available to race like that when the Conference meet comes around.”
Sullivan’s Emily Willman (21:05.27) and Union’s Ella Coppinger (21:13.38) rounded out the top five.
Emma McIntyre was the top runner for New Haven, finishing eighth in 21:53.6.
Caroline Otten (23rd, 23:57.63), Gracie Steele (31st, 24:19.41), Emily Delgado (38th, 24:49.69), Hannah Borcherding (46th, 25:23.94) and Haleigh Nieman (68th, 28:21.01) ran for the Lady Shamrocks.
“Our times were a bit off of what we did the week before at St. James but that is more a testament to the challenges of the Hermann course than a drop off in performance,” Tucker said.
Union’s remaining runners were Jessi Clark (15th, 23:59.3), Olivia Mehringer (57th, 26:53.51) and Lillie Zimmermann (76th, 29:26.82).
Carly Vaughn (20th, 23:22.55), Rhyan Murphy (29th, 24:09.53), Amber Graf (30th, 24:12.08), Riley Vaughn (41st, 25:03.67) and Lauren Jackson (53rd, 26:22.99) competed for Pacific.