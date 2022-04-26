The Bearcats were stingy with the runs Thursday.
Hermann (6-7, 2-1) pitchers Parker Anderson and Kenny Hoener only allowed St. Clair (1-6, 0-3) to get one run. The Bulldogs fell at home in the conference matchup, 5-1.
St. Clair’s statistics from the contest were not available at print deadline.
Anderson tossed six innings and struck out nine, while allowing one run on three hits and no walks.
Hoener tossed one inning in relief, striking out two.
JJ Mundwiller led Hermann at the plate with three hits, a double and two singles. He stole two bases and scored twice.
Rane Rehmert doubled and singled with a run scored and one RBI.
Charlie Tyree doubled and drove in a run.
Trace Erfling, Gavin Hackmann, Gavin Moore, Anderson and Hoener each singled.
Hoener drove in two runs and stole two bases.
Erfling and Moore each stole a base.
Moore scored.
Reese Rehmert reached on a walk.
St. Clair next plays Monday at St. James, starting at 4:30 p.m.