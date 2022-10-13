Hermann’s football Bearcats quickly put their first loss of the season behind them in Week 7.
Hermann (6-1, 3-1) took another step forward in Four Rivers Conference play by winning at St. Clair (3-4, 3-2) Friday, 25-7.
Turnovers were costly for the Bulldogs on their homecoming night with two fumbles lost and an interception in the first half.
Hermann scored four takeaways total on the night to St. Clair’s one.
“They’re a good football team with good size everywhere,” St. Clair Head Coach Brian Robbins said. “Defensively, I thought we did some good things. We just couldn’t do much offensively. We didn’t block exceptionally well tonight, and some of that is just physical. They were better than us, and I can live with that.”
Turnovers were particularly costly in a game where both teams ate up chunks of clock with each drive, giving each team only three or four possessions per half to work with.
“They made some great plays,” Robbins said. “We would do a decent job at times on their run and then they would hit a pass to a kid that’s 8-foot tall and we’re not. Give those guys a ton of credit. They executed on offense and played really well on defense.”
St. Clair’s loss ends a streak of five consecutive Bulldog victories in the head-to-head series with the Bearcats, dating back to the 2017 season.
Hermann won the annual meeting between the teams four times in a row from 2013-16.
Statistics
St. Clair’s rushing and tackling statistics were unavailable at print deadline.
Gavin Shoemate was credited with an interception.
Cameron Simcox notched the Bulldogs’ lone score in the third quarter on a 10-yard carry.
Nathan Bess made good on the extra-point try.
Parker Anderson ran for 104 yards on 18 carries to lead the Bearcats. He was 0-1 as a passer and caught three passes for 62 yards and a touchdown.
Trenton Lampkin was 8-13 passing for 120 yards and three touchdowns.
Braeden Englert caught two passes for 32 yards and two scores.
Conner Coffey pulled in three passes for 26 yards. He ran seven times for 13 yards.
Gavin Hackmann bulldozed ahead for 25 yards on 11 carries and scored a touchdown.
Caden Humphrey gained 15 yards on three carries.
Brady Grosse rounded out Hermann’s numbers out of the backfield with five carries for 13 yards.
Week 8
The Bulldogs add a new opponent to the schedule this season and will play in Imperial against Windsor in Week 8.
The teams last played in 2008 and 2009 with St. Clair winning both parts of a two-year series, likewise in 2000 and 2001.
The Bulldogs are 6-4-1 against the Owls all time with Windsor’s last head-to-head victory coming in 1997.
The Owls are 3-4 this season and share a common opponent with the Bulldogs. Windsor lost in Week 7 on the road at North County, 55-12.
The Bulldogs suffered an early season setback at home against North County in Week 2, 36-32.
The Owls have relied heavily on running back Jordan Foster, who has gained 753 yards and scored six times on the year.
Quarterback Anthony Fletcher has thrown for 619 yards and run for 480, scoring three times through the air and four times on the ground.
Fletcher has been intercepted four times on 73 pass attempts.
AJ Patrick is the Owls receiver to be concerned about. He has 23 grabs for 480 yards and three scores.
District
Four Rivers Conference teams hold the top three seeds in Class 3 District 4, led by Sullivan (5-2) at 44.33 points.
Owensville (4-3) ranks second in the district at 36.19, followed closely by the Bulldogs (33.95).
Westminster Christian Academy (1-6, 23.57), St. James (2-5, 22.24), Principia with Whitfield (1-5, 20.58) and Salem (0-7, 12.37) round out the standings.
If the season ended right now, St. Clair would host Principia in the first round of the postseason, St. James would go to Westminster and Salem would play at Owensville while Sullivan took a bye week.
Box Score
HER - 6+12+0+7=25
STC - 0+0+7+0=7
First Quarter
HER - Braedon Englert 22 pass from Trenton Lampkin (kick failed), 5:12
Second Quarter
HER - Parker Anderson 10 pass from Lampkin (pass failed), 11:14
HER - Englert 10 pass from Lampkin (pass failed), 1:40
Third Quarter
STC - Cameron Simcox 10 run (Nathan Bess kick), 5:23
Fourth Quarter
HER - Gavin Hackmann 4 run (Nolan Brune kick), 11:55p