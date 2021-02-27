The rest of the Four Rivers Conference tried to derail Pacific’s bid for an unbeaten run in boys basketball league play, but Hermann was the first to succeed.
The Bearcats (16-7, 4-2) won at home Saturday over the Indians (16-7, 5-1) in a game that was postponed four days from its original date Tuesday due to poor travel conditions.
The teams ended the first quarter in a 7-7 tie and Hermann pulled ahead, 21-16 at halftime.
After three quarters, Hermann remained in front, 31-21.
Pacific’s Don’TA Harris led all scorers with 23 points. He added seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal.
Carter Myers and Jacob Sauvage both scored nine points.
Sauvage picked up four rebounds with one steal and one assist.
Myers passed out six assists and grabbed two rebounds.
Quin Blackburn finished with seven points and eight rebounds with one assist and one steal.
Gavin Bukowsky posted three points, one rebound, one steal and one block.
Devin Casey and Jack Meyer each recorded one rebound and one assist.
Reese Rehmert powered the Hermann offense with 20 points.
Other scorers included Parker Anderson (eight points), Holden Ash (eight), Austin Terry (six), Conner Coffey (three), Seth Hackmann (three), Rane Rehmert (three) and Schuler Erickson (two).
Following Saturday’s action, Pacific held a half-game lead over Sullivan (4-1) and a one-game lead over Hermann atop the conference standings, leaving the final two days of league play to determine the conference title.
The Indians hosted Owensville Monday in their league play finale while Hermann went to St. James. Sullivan hosted Union Monday and went to Owensville Tuesday.