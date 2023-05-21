One Four Rivers Conference golfer put himself on the medal stand during state competition this week.
Hermann junior Trigg Lindahl, the 2022 Class 2 state champion, repeated as a Class 2 medalist this year by finishing fourth in the two-day 36-hole competition Monday and Tuesday at Rivercut Golf Course in Springfield.
Lindahl shot a 149, coming in seven strokes behind the 2023 state champ, Peyton Smith of Summit Christian Academy.
William Boyd, of California, the clubhouse leader after Monday’s round, finished with a 143 and was the state runner-up.
Summit Christian’s Benjamin Wheeler carded a 148 to place third.
As a team, Hermann shot 718 and ranked sixth in Class 2. Summit Christian won the state team title with a score of 630, 32 ahead of the runner-up, California.
State medals were awarded to the top 15 individual golfers.
Easton Stiers turned in Hermann’s second-best score of 183, tying for 46th place
Emory Lindahl carded a 186 and tied for 53rd place.
Max Miller tied for 67th place, shooting an even 200.
Steelville’s Landon Mabe, who played baseball for Union Post 297 in 2022, scored 162 and finished seventh.
Qualifying golfers from St. Clair and St. James spent Monday and Tuesday at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield for the Class 3 state championships.
St. Clair senior Brandon Barnes shot a 197 and tied for 83rd place. His senior teammate, Hayden Johnson, finished with a 217 and placed 87th.
“I was happy that both boys overcame a tough round 1 and bounced back to improve on round 2 for both of their final rounds in high school competition,” St. Clair Head Coach Matt Gordon said. “Overall, Coach (Mike) Eads and I are so proud of Hayden and Brandon. Both of them have improved so much over the course of their high school golf careers. They peaked at the right time and were able to play in the state tournament, an experience they will never forget.”
St. James qualified as a team, recording 705 strokes and finishing eighth.
Bishop LeBlond captured the team title at 622, led by individual state champion Timothy Johnston, who shot a 145.
Monett’s Jaxon Bailey finished two strokes behind Johnston.
Logan-Rogersville finished second in the team standings, 30 strokes behind LeBlond.
Jackson Marcee led the way for St. James, shooting a 168 and tying for 30th place.
Wilson McDaniel and Hunter Redburn each tied for 46th place with a score of 173.
Isaiah Cairer posted a 191, tying for 77th place.