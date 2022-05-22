The second day might not have looked as pretty on the scorecard as the first, but it was more than enough for Hermann sophomore Trigg Lindahl to clinch his first individual state championship.
Lindahl took first place in the Class 2 Boys Golf State Championships Monday and Tuesday at Columbia Country Club with a 36-hole score of 148.
On the par 71 course, Lindahl shot a 70 on the first day and held a five-stroke lead over the closest challenger. He did not have the lowest score of the day Tuesday, carding a 78 while two competitors shot a 75 and two a 77.
Nobody was able to take a serious bite into the advantage Lindahl built with Monday’s one below par round and he took the championship by four strokes in the two-day totals.
Bowling Green’s Brayden Buffington and Barstow’s Tyler McNeive tied for second place with a two-day score of 152.
California won the Class 2 team title with a score of 671, an 11-stroke edge over runner-up Barstow.
Class 3
St. Clair senior Ryan Bozada tied for 27th in Class 3 with a score of 160, leading the area contingent in that tournament.
Bozada carded an 80 on both days at Sedalia Country Club, a par 70 course.
“Over the past month, Ryan has made some great strides with his golf game and it showed at the state tournament,” St. Clair Head Coach Matt Gordon said. “He stayed positive throughout the entire tournament and gave every shot his best effort. If I am correct, this is the best finish by any St. Clair golfer at the state tournament.”
St. Francis Borgia Regional junior Alex Weber tied for 36th with his round of 184. Weber’s 80 on the second day after shooting an 88 on Monday allowed him to move up 15 places in the standings.
“He came out day 1 and did not hit the ball particularly well, but showed a nice short game which allowed him to post a 88, which is a little bit better than his season average,” Borgia Head Coach Michael Pelster said. “On day 2, he really did a great job of managing the course. The rough was very thick, which really made you think about how you were going to play your second shot if you did not find the tight fairways. Alex really made a nice decision on day 2 of only hitting 8 irons and pitching wedges out of the rough. This allowed him to control the roll out much more and score around the greens.”
Another Borgia junior, Austin Cooper, turned in a 91 Monday and a 93 Tuesday for combined total of 184. That ranked him in a tie for 68th place.
“The state tournament was a great experience for Austin,” Pelster said. “Sedalia Country Club is a course that is set up for people who cut the ball off the tee and Austin likes to draw the ball. He really had to take some lines that he did not feel comfortable with, but did a great job of adjusting on the fly. Austin hit his irons and wedges great, which allowed him to post some good scores during the round.”
St. James golfer Wilson McDaniel carded a 166 over the two days to finish in 33rd place. His teammates, Harrison Janes and Hunter Redburn, carded a 187 (tied for 72nd) and a 189 (tied for 75th), respectively.
Sullivan’s Kaleb White finished in 56th place with a 174, one stroke ahead of teammate Charlie Lohden who tied for 57th with 175.
Logan Watters shot a 191 for Sullivan, ranking 79th.
Tolton Catholic won the team title with a 587, besting runner-up Bishop LeBlond by 14 strokes.
Class 4
Washington sophomore Alex Fregalette finished with a 161, tying for 27th place in the Class 4 Tournament.
Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield was the host for the event with a course par of 72.
Fregalette ranked in a tie for 30th Monday after shooting an 81 through the first 18 holes. His 80 on Tuesday allowed him to move up three places in the standings.
Washington junior Haiden Bean shot a 166 and finished in a tie for 43rd.
Bean was one of the hardest chargers up from the middle of the pack on the second day, following up on his Monday 87 by finishing eight strokes better on his second round.
He moved up 23 spots from 67th place with his second-day score of 79.
“(The) first day really sets up the second and both (Fregalette and Bean) were upset with first day scores,” Washington Head Coach Tim Buschmann said. “(It was) great to see improvement in both on (their) second day scores. Alex had a call go against him (the) first day, but then reversed at scorers’ table. (The) second day, he had a trouble boogie from a bad tee shot, but other then that played flawless golf and carded an 80. Haiden really shot well (the) second day, getting off the tee and putting better to card a 79.”
Union senior Garrett Klenke finished with a 170, tying for 59th place.
Klenke improved on a day one 87 with an 83 over his final 18 holes.
Webster Groves shot a 639 to take the Class 4 team championship, finishing eight strokes ahead of runner-up Lutheran South.