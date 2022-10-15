Five down and two to go for the Lady Bearcats in the quest for yet another Four Rivers Conference title.
Hermann (16-7-1, 5-0) recorded a four-set victory at home over Pacific (14-9-1, 3-2) at home Tuesday, 25-13, 23-25, 25-13, 25-19.
As of Wednesday, New Haven (2-3) and St. Clair (2-3) were the last remaining teams in the way of the Lady Bearcats’ hopes of running the table on the conference.
Union (4-1), Sullivan (3-2) and Pacific remained in the hunt going into the final two rounds of league play.
Pacific’s statistics from Tuesday were not available at print deadline.
Holly Heldt knocked down 25 kills to lead Hermann, adding six digs, five aces, one block and one assist.
Breckyn Koeller passed for 46 assists with eight digs, six kills and two aces.
Quin Winkelmann notched 12 kills with 10 digs, two aces, one block and one assist.
Paige Schulte made eight kills and 14 digs.
Jill Rood finished with four kills, two blocks, two digs, one ace and one assist.
Tirzah Dodorico was credited with seven digs, two kills and one block.
Kennedie Witthaus made 15 digs and four assists.
Allison Buesking recorded six digs and one assist.
Pacific hosted Union Thursday and will play on the road Monday in a final nonconference match at Northwest at 5:30 p.m.
