The Lady Bearcats have their first conference win of the season.
Hermann (10-5, 1-0) won at home Monday, topping St. Clair (2-12, 0-2), 52-34.
Updated: January 21, 2023 @ 11:01 am
Scores at the quarterly intervals were not available at print deadline.
Vada Moore and Ava Brand each tallied eight points for St. Clair.
Sicily Humphrey and Emma Thompson added six points apiece.
Lillie Coello scored three points, Charlie Coello two and Emma Talleur one.
Talleur grabbed 10 rebounds.
Thompson finished with four rebounds and Brand two Lillie Coello, Grace Moore and Vada Moore tallied one rebound apiece.
Vada Moore passed for six assists and Grace Moore added one assist.
Vada Moore and Brand each grabbed two steals. Grace Moore and Humphrey each stole once.
Ava Hughes powered Hermann to the win with 17 points, nine rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocked shots.
Karigan Lane scored 10 points with three rebounds and two assists.
Kennedie Witthaus tabulated seven points, two assists, two steals and one rebound.
Macy Bader notched five points and six rebounds.
Alivia Christian and Holly Heldt poured in four points apiece. Each grabbed three rebounds and one steal. Christian also blocked a shot.
Kimber Hale and Ashlyn Hughes both scored two points.
Quin Winkelmann added one point, one rebound and one assist.
St. Clair is home Tuesday, hosting Rosati-Kain for a 6 p.m. tipoff.
