Hermann’s chances to win part of the Four Rivers Conference boys basketball title got a boost Tuesday.
The Bearcats (20-5, 4-2) knocked off New Haven (6-16, 0-6), 53-32.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. High around 55F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A few sprinkles possible. Low 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: February 18, 2023 @ 11:45 am
Hermann’s chances to win part of the Four Rivers Conference boys basketball title got a boost Tuesday.
The Bearcats (20-5, 4-2) knocked off New Haven (6-16, 0-6), 53-32.
And, Hermann’s chances got better as Owensville upset league leader Union, 45-38.
That means if Hermann can beat Pacific Friday, and Union loses at Sullivan, the Bearcats could share the title.
Hermann had to avoid its own setback against New Haven, however.
The Shamrocks came out and grabbed a 12-10 lead after one quarter. Hermann rolled back to go ahead, 29-18, at the half. The Bearcats made another run in the third quarter and led 46-25 through three quarters.
Parker Anderson led Hermann with 16 points, eight rebounds, five assists, four blocked shots and four steals. He went 6-9 from the free-throw line.
Conner Coffey and Reese Rehmert both scored 12 points. Coffey also had four assists, three rebounds and a steal while going 4-4 from the free-throw line. Rehmert added two rebounds and a steal.
Will Manning netted eight points to go with two steals and one rebound.
Rane Rehmert scored three points with three steals, two assists and two rebounds.
Braeden Englert added two points, a blocked shot and a rebound.
Nolan Brune pulled down three rebounds.
Daeden Hopkins blocked a shot and grabbed a rebound.
Gavin Moore ended with a rebound and a steal.
John Hiatt had one rebound.
Hermann hit seven three-point baskets and went 10-14 from the free-throw line. Coffey, Manning and Reese Rehmert each hit two threes.
Andrew Rethemeyer was New Haven’s scoring leader with 17 points. He also snagged five rebounds with an assist, a blocked shot and a steal.
Andrew Noelke was the rebounding leader with 17 to go with five points and three blocked shots.
Luke Strubberg netted six points and had five rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots.
David Otten contributed four points and three rebounds.
Emmett Panhorst had three rebounds and two assists.
Ryan Steinbeck and Jacob Gerdes each added a rebound.
New Haven went 4-15 from the free-throw line.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.