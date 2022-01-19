The Hermann basketball Lady Bearcats have their first conference win of the season.
Hermann (10-6, 1-0) opened league play Monday with a 65-48 win on the road at St. Clair (2-11, 0-2).
The teams were tied after one quarter, 15-15.
Hermann moved ahead in the second quarter, going into the halftime break with a 32-26 edge.
“We played well in the first half,” St. Clair Head Coach Travis Johnson said. “We held a lead of 23-16 then everything went downhill. We were outplayed and out-hustled in the second half. We were out scored, 23-8, in the third quarter.”
That pushed the Hermann lead to 55-34 going into the start of the final period.
Ava Brand scored 17 points and made seven rebounds to lead the Lady Bulldogs.
Vada Moore posted 12 points and five assists.
Phoebe Arnold netted 10 points.
Bella Shelden finished with four points and four rebounds.
Sicily Humphrey recorded three points.
Grace Moore and Rylea Black added one point apiece.
The Lady Bulldogs go back out on the road Wednesday, traveling to Steelville for a 7 p.m. tipoff.