The advantage continued to gradually build for the Bearcats Tuesday.
Hermann (19-4, 4-1) extended its lead in each of the first three quarters to win on the road in Four Rivers Conference boys basketball action at Pacific (6-18, 2-4), 57-43.
Hermann edged out in front after one quarter, 12-9, before ending the half with a 28-19 lead.
After three quarters, the Bearcats remained ahead, 47-33.
“We struggled guarding Parker Anderson as he had 24 points on the night,” Pacific Head Coach Cody Bradfisch said. “Their length inside in the 2-3 zone that they play caused us to struggle finishing around the basket and we had some turnovers as well attacking the basket. They are a really good team with a lot of size and length. The second and third quarters were the difference, as they outscored us 35-24.”
Jack Meyer scored 15 points to lead the Indians, adding two assists, one steal and one rebound.
Quin Blackburn posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, adding three blocks and two assists.
Nick Iliff dropped in eight points.
Logan Bonds finished with six points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Xavian Cox and Connor Lampkin rounded out the scoring with two points apiece.
Cox made two rebounds and one assist.
Lampkin recorded three assists.
Nick Bukowsky contributed one assist.
Anderson’s 24 points were tops for the Bearcats.
Reese Rehmert poured in 15 points for the Bearcats.
Other scorers included Conner Coffey (nine points), Seth Hackmann (seven) and Schuler Erickson (two).
Pacific wraps conference play Friday, going to St. Clair at 7 p.m. The Indians will host the St. Louis homeschool Blue Knights Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the regular season finale.