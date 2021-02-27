No lead is ever safe in the Four Rivers Conference.
That’s the lesson the Union boys basketball Wildcats learned Friday night in a 61-52 boys basketball loss to Hermann.
Hermann (15-7, 3-2) came back from a seven-point halftime deficit to beat the Wildcats (10-11, 2-2), by nine points.
“I really thought it was the whole second half,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “We had no urgency. We were content to just hope they would miss. They got everything at the rim, and we were shooting outside shots. It just really came down to that. They took super high-percentage shots, and we didn’t. I thought that was the difference in the second half.”
Union held a 10-9 lead after one quarter and was up at the half, 26-19.
That lead didn’t last for long in the third quarter. Hermann raced back to tie it midway through the third quarter, 30-30. Union jumped back ahead, but two baskets from Austin Terry gave the Bearcats the advantage.
“In the first half, we got the shots, and they were shooting contested shots,” Simmons said. “It was one of those deals where it was a tale of two halves. I thought we played really good in the first half, but the second half was the complete opposite.”
Hermann led after three quarters, 38-37, and got key baskets to add to the lead.
The Bearcats got a pair of baskets from Reese Rehmert, including a three-point basket. Then, Parker Anderson went to work.
Anderson, who was Hermann’s top scorer with 20 points, went to the basket and either scored or was fouled and attempted free throws.
Anderson was relentless and added five rebounds, three assists and one steal. He was 4-5 from the free-throw line, with half of his points coming in the fourth quarter.
Anderson wasn’t the only scoring threat. Four Hermann players ended in double digits.
Holden Ash and Rehmert each had 11 points and hit three three-point baskets. Ash also had four rebounds and an assist. Rehmert posted three rebounds.
Terry closed with 10 points, eight rebounds, three blocked shots and a steal.
Conner Coffey posted seven points, eight assists, seven rebounds and a steal.
Seth Hackmann added two points and two rebounds.
The game’s leading scorer was Union’s Kaden Motley, who had 24 points to go with four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a blocked shot.
“Kaden was the only one really getting anything in the paint,” Simmons said. “They were swarming Collin (Gerdel), so Kaden was the only one making plays in the middle.”
Gerdel ended with eight points, eight rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot.
Tanner Hall hit two of Union’s six three-point shots to close with six points. He also had one rebound.
Mason Bailey and Matthew Seely each scored five points. Bailey had four assists and a rebound. Seely had one assist and one rebound.
Two-point scorers were Nkosi Hanley and Liam Hughes. Hanley had five rebounds with three blocked shots, two assists and a steal.
Ryan Rapert closed with seven assists and one rebound.
Lance Corum posted a rebound.
“We were playing our best when we were in transition,” Simmons said. “We never could get a stop in the second half, so we never were in transition. It came back to our defense. In the first half, our defense created our offense. In the second half, we couldn’t get the stops to create the offense.”
Both teams had little time to digest the results. Both played Four Rivers Conference games Saturday. Union beat St. Clair by a point, and Hermann beat Pacific by two points.
“You’ve got to learn and come out tomorrow,” Simmons said. “You’ve got to be resilient. Do we sulk and feel sorry for ourselves, or do we come out tomorrow and get the job done?”