High school baseball season in this area officially is over.
The final two teams, Hermann and Owensville, were defeated in their respective MSHSAA sectional games this week.
In Class 3, the Hermann Bearcats were defeated by Tolton Catholic Tuesday, 3-0.
Hermann ended its season at 13-11, while Tolton improved to 15-3.
Hermann won the Class 3 District 8 title with wins over Linn, 9-5, and Steelville, 3-0.
Tolton Catholic advanced to play Elsberry Thursday (after the deadline for the Weekend Missourian).
In Class 4, Owensville was dropped by Affton Tuesday, 9-1.
Owensville won the Class 4 District 4 title with wins over St. Clair, 2-1 in eight innings, and Sullivan, 6-5.
Affton played Kennett Thursday in the quarterfinals.