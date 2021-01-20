The first step to competing for a conference title is getting the first league win.
Hermann’s basketball Lady Bearcats (7-6, 1-0) did that Monday, winning at home against St. Clair (5-6, 0-2), 56-52.
Two points was all that separated the two teams both at halftime and at the conclusion of the third quarter. Hermann held the edge, 26-24, at the half, but St. Clair pulled ahead, 40-38, to end the third quarter.
Statistics from the game were not available at print deadline.
St. Clair plays again Wednesday, on the road at Steelville, with tipoff set for 7 p.m.
Both St. Clair and Hermann are in next week’s Hermann Tournament.