One point was all that separated third and fourth place in the Hermann Girls Basketball Tournament Friday.
Hermann (10-8) won the third-place contest in its home tournament, 42-41, against St. Clair (6-9).
St. Clair led after one quarter, 13-10, but the teams went into the half in a 24-24 tie.
The Lady Bulldogs again went ahead in the third quarter, finishing the period with a 34-31 advantage.
St. Clair was without starting point guard Ally Newton.
In her stead, Annabelle Coonse stepped up to lead the Lady Bulldogs with 14 points.
Alohilani Bursey was next with 13 points.
Also scoring were Ava Brand (six points), Phoebe Arnold (three), Vada Moore (three) and Grace Moore (two).
Malerie Schutt notched 12 points, tops for the Lady Bearcats.
Holly Heldt and Maya Wideman both recorded nine points.
Other scorers included Grace Winkelmann (five points), Grace Godat (four) and Macie Witthaus (three).
All-Tournament
The third-place game was not the only one-point affair on the final night of the tournament as Owensville edged California, 49-48, for the tournament championship.
Owensville’s Anna Finley was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. She averaged 18.3 points per game, highlighted by a 27-point effort in Thursday’s semifinal win over St. Clair.
Other first-team all-tournament selections included Bursey, Winkelmann, California’s Tristan Porter and Montgomery County’s Taylor Flake.
Owensville’s Emma Daniels was named to the second team after scoring a game high of 17 points in the championship game.
Joining Daniels on the second team were Newton, New Haven’s Mackenzie Wilson, California’s KaLynn Irey and Battle’s Nautica Washington.
St. Clair returns to league play Friday at Sullivan, starting at 5:30 p.m.